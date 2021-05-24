Paul Finebaum Says Jim Harbaugh ‘Is Not Going To Survive’ At Michigan By The End Of The Season

Paul Finebaum thinks Jim Harbaugh’s days at Michigan are numbered.

“Jim Harbaugh is not going to survive,” Finebaum said during a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” when talking about the Michigan coach’s job security. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He further added that Harbaugh “will be gone” by the time the season ends. You can listen to his full comments below.

While I’m sure some fans would like to disagree with Finebaum, I think that he’s more likely than not going to be correct.

You simply can’t underperform like Harbaugh has and expect to stick around. That’s just not the way the world works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

As Finebaum pointed out, Michigan has already slashed his pay. Well, who gets their pay cut and believes they have job security? The answer is nobody.

Ohio State seems VERY happy about Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh getting an extension. They literally liked the news on Twitter. That should tell you all you need to know about how little OSU respects Harbaugh and the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/zLr5ZTNz2K — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 8, 2021

Seeing as how there’s no shot in hell Michigan beats OSU in 2021 and they’ll almost certainly also lose to Wisconsin, you have to wonder if Harbaugh makes it to the final week of the year.

If the wheels fall off fast, which is very possible, he could be out before the season is over. Imagine being told that several years ago and viewing it as realistic.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I 100% agree that his days are nearing a rapid end.