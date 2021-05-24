Prince Harry Remains On Aspen Institute Commission On Information Disorder Despite Recent Comments On The First Amendment

Prince Harry remains on the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder as of Sunday despite expressing confusion about America’s first amendment.

The Aspen Institute did not acknowledge Prince Harry’s recent comments when contacted by the Daily Caller.

The institute first announced Prince Harry would be a part of the Commission on Information Disorder back in March. The commission is a “six-month study on combating America’s urgent mis- and disinformation challenge alongside high-level government, civil society, and technology experts,” according to the Aspen Institute’s website.

Scoop: Voicing concern about an “avalanche of misinformation” in the digital world, Prince Harry is joining the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner. Here’s my full story https://t.co/fufqb3CCzE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 24, 2021

Prince Harry’s comments about the first amendment occurred while he was discussing his role on the Commission on Information Disorder with actor Dax Shepard on “The Armchair Expert” podcast. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Goes After Prince Harry For His Thoughts On The First Amendment)

“As I’ve said, the experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in,” Prince Harry said about his new role. “It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.”

Prince Harry then expressed confusion over America’s first amendment during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast “The Armchair Expert,” calling it “bonkers.”

“I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” Prince Harry said. “I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said.”