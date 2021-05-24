Tlaib And Sanders Ally Tells People ‘Don’t Condemn Sh*t’ On Anti-Semitism

An ally to Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and a former campaign staffer to Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders urged progressives to stop condemning anti-Semitism in a social media post Saturday.

Comedian and activist Amer Zahr posted the video to his Twitter, saying that activists and politicians should stop condemning acts of anti-Semitism because “we have been doing it for generations.” He argued that pro-Palestinian activists have already condemned anti-Semitism “for generations” to no avail. Zahr has participated in numerous rallies alongside Tlaib and also served as a surrogate for Sanders’ 2020 presidential run. (RELATED: After Initial Silence, Biden Condemns ‘Despicable’ Attacks On Jews, Declares They ‘Must Stop’)

“Stop it! They’re playing games,” Zahr says in the video. “Don’t condemn shit!”

Stop condemning anti-Semitism. Stop it. We have been doing it for generations. So stop it. You’re not helping. If they didn’t believe us by now, that’s not our problem. Stay focused. #FreePalestine @bellahadid @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/xBRrU5r8lN — Amer Zahr (@AmerZahr) May 22, 2021

The U.S. has seen a spike in anti-Semitic violence in recent weeks, coinciding with the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists earlier in May. Shocking footage has shown Jewish people being attacked in broad daylight in California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and more areas across America.

While he was initially silent as the spate of attacks began, Biden condemned the rise in anti-Semitic incidents earlier Monday.

The recent attacks on the Jewish community are despicable, and they must stop. I condemn this hateful behavior at home and abroad — it’s up to all of us to give hate no safe harbor. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2021

Critics have argued that some more far-left elements of the Democratic party have been slow to condemn the violence, particularly the “squad” led by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of which Tlaib is an informal member.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips condemned certain members of his party for just this reason on Monday.