REPORT: Deshaun Watson Still Wants The Texans To Trade Him, Won’t Be At OTAs

Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants to get out of Houston.

According to Tom Pelissero, the star dual-threat quarterback still wants to be traded as he faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson also won't attend OTAs with the Texans.

Watson also won’t attend OTAs with the Texans.

#Texans star QB Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants to be traded, per sources. Watson has denied wrongdoing related to recent lawsuits, which have slowed the process of sorting out his future. But his position hasn’t changed: Watson wants out of Houston. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 24, 2021

Watson might want to be traded, but he shouldn’t get his hopes too high. His value has to be in the basement right now as he fights against multiple accusers.

With no guarantee that he’ll be able to suit up in 2020, it’s hard to see a team give up a lot for him. How many draft picks is a GM going to risk for a guy with such an uncertain future?

The answer isn’t many at all.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 – the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

The Texans know how much value Watson had before everything fell apart with the franchise. They might as well hang onto him for a bit and see how everything shakes out.

If the situation with the lawsuits gets cleared up his value, might bounce back. That’s a much better place for the Texans to be in than dumping him for cheap.

