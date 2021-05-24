REPORT: NFL Insiders Think Tim Tebow Has No Shot Of Making The Jaguars, Signing Was Just For Publicity

NFL insiders reportedly don’t expect Tim Tebow to stick around long with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville officially inked Tebow to a deal last week as a tight end, and the former first round pick is back in the league after several years away from football. Well, those in NFL circles apparently think the signing is a joke. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars)

ESPN’s Kimberly Martin said the following during a recent “Get Up” appearance to discuss the situation, according to 247Sports:

Greeny, if you ask people from the NFL, they say ‘no he won’t.’ No one expects him to actually make the roster. They think this is more about publicity. This is more about Urban trying to do a solid for a guy that he clearly has an undeniable bond with. But nobody in the NFL thinks that Tebow is good enough to make an NFL roster.

I don’t understand all the negativity about this situation. There are so many haters about the Jaguars signing Tim Tebow.

It makes no sense to me. Everyone needs to relax and chill the hell out. Tebow might fail or he might succeed.

TEBOW TIME???????? | News4Jax spotted Tim Tebow walking from the Jaguars stadium to the practice fields wearing a #85 jersey this morning. WJXT4 Scott Johnson has the first glimpse at noon. https://t.co/kiyu9gOjDw pic.twitter.com/5SQO5OJQSR — News4JAX (@wjxt4) May 20, 2021

I have no idea. What I do know is that his work ethic is insane, and he’s incredibly close with Urban Meyer. If there was ever a situation where it might work, it’s in Jacksonville.

Plus, he’s already making the team a bunch of money, which is an added bonus.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all….Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

Tebow will sink or swim, but there’s no point in trying to drag him down before we find out. Let the man play and the rest will take care of itself!