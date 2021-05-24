Poll: 53% Of Republicans Still Say Trump Is ‘True’ President

More than half of Republican voters still say they believe former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and that President Joe Biden’s win was the result of illegal voting, according to a Monday poll from Reuters.

Reuters ran the poll May 17-19, finding that 53% of Republicans claimed Trump is the “true president,” compared to 3% of Democrats and 25% of Americans in general, according to Reuters. The poll showed similar numbers of Republicans and all Americans who believe illegal voting in some way tainted the 2020 election, 56% and 25% respectively. (RELATED: POLL: 41% Of Republicans, 63% Of Voters Think Trump Is Somewhat Or Very Responsible For Capitol Riots)

Trump and his allies went to great lengths to contest Biden’s win in the wake of the November 3rd election, filing dozens of lawsuits in states across the country alleging false claims of widespread voter fraud and other irregularities. Virtually all of Trump’s lawsuits failed.

The Reuters poll also found that 49% of all Americans and 16% of Republicans “strongly agree” that Trump should not run for president in 2024, which many expect he intends to do.

Trump aggressively spread baseless accusations that the 2020 election was “rigged,” a campaign that culminated in his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to prevent then-Vice President Mike Pence from formalizing Biden’s win alongside Congress. Trump and many of his allies claimed that Pence held the authority to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified, a power that doesn’t exist in the U.S. Constitution.

Despite leaving the White House under his lowest-ever polling numbers, Trump maintains a firm grip on politics within the GOP. Trump’s pressure campaigns contribute to the ousting of some of his most vocal critics from leadership roles within the party.