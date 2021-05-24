‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55

“The Office” star Mark York died last week at Ohio’s Miami Valley Hospital from an unknown illness. He was 55.

The actor, who played the role of Billy Merchant, the owner of the fictional office building where the show takes place, reportedly succumbed to a “brief and unexpected illness” on May 19, according to his obituary. Comments about his death were noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

The Office actor Mark York, who went toe-to-toe with star Steve Carell, dies aged 55 https://t.co/Fn8HGuIn9s pic.twitter.com/mMxX3snCD3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 24, 2021

The exact cause of death has not been released. York, a paraplegic since 1988, grew up in Ohio before moving to California to pursue an acting career, TMZ reported.

Though he landed a other TV gigs on such shows as “CSI: New York” in 2004 and “Fighting Words” in 2007, York is remembered most prominently for his role on the hit NBC series in seasons 1 and 2. (RELATED: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dead At 36. Here’s What We Know)

Mark had some great back and forth moments with “Office” superstar Steve Carell, with TMZ noting one unforgettable Season 2 episode titled “The Injury.” One outlet said it ranks up there with one of the funniest episodes of the popular series.

His character shows up for Carell’s character, Michael Scott. and his disability-awareness meeting and well you can imagine what happened.

WATCH:

He is survived by his brother, mother and father. This story is developing.