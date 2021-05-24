This Personalized Necklace Makes For The Perfect Gift, And It’s Just $20!

As we all go about our lives, commuting to and from work, our heads down, always looking at our phones, it can be challenging to find ways to stand out among the crowd. That’s why we all strive to adopt our own personal styles, whether it be by experimenting with the interior design of our homes or rocking a pop of color on our everyday tennis shoes.

When it comes to subtle, unique style touches, a sleek, understated piece of jewelry can go a long way, like this personalized necklace by Maya J. Allowing you to pick from any of the 26 letters of the alphabet, you can sport a cute personalized necklace as an homage to your child or grandkid, or simply your own name.

The perfect personal touch to any outfit, both formal or casual, this initial necklace can actually elevate your look. That’s because it’s made of a white gold-plated brass chain, complete with a small yet notable 1/4-inch initial of your choosing. Capable of being adjusted to either 16 or 18 inches, the necklace falls perfectly over your collarbone, ideal for most necklines.

Whether you choose to gift someone special with this personalized necklace or decide to treat yourself to a little sparkle, this piece is always a win. Created by the coveted Maya J, a brand with thirty years of jewelry experience in NYC’s diamond district, you can be sure this piece will make a great addition to your permanent jewelry arsenal. In other words: it’ll become one of your favorite, staple pieces. Plus, it makes for a truly memorable birthday, graduation, or anniversary gift.

For a limited time, the Maya J Personalized Small Sized Letter Necklace is a little over half-off, making it just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.