Tom Brady Has A Message To All Those Wondering If He’s Slowing Down

Tom Brady made it clear in a message on Instagram that he’s not interested in slowing down and, in fact, is counting down the days till week one of next season starts.

The 43-year-old superbowl-winning QB didn’t say a whole lot in the caption next to his post on Monday that read simply, “108 days out.” (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

The post likely is a reference to the Buccaneers first game in the 2021-2022 season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 9. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Perhaps what said a whole lot more was the picture he included in the post that showed a “Go Bucs” billboard in the background.

In another part of the same photo, we see the Buccaneers quarterback with his back to the camera, wearing a shirt that reads, “LV, LIII, LI, XLIX, XXXIX,XXXVIII, XXXVI, 7XChampion.”

The comments come as the NFL superstar gets ready to play his 22nd season in the league after leaving the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers last year.

The move payed off after he ended up leading his team to a 31-9 victory in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.