Aaron Rodgers Says He Doesn’t Have A Problem With Jordan Love, Issues Are With ‘Culture’ And ‘Philosophy’

Aaron Rodgers’ issues with the Green Bay Packers apparently have nothing to do with Jordan Love.

Ever since the 2021 NFL draft, Rodgers and the Packers have been very publicly beefing as the face of the franchise has made it clear that he wants to get the hell out of town. Many people believe the decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love plays a huge role in Rodgers' stance, but it's apparently not that simple.

The star quarterback told Kenny Mayne the following in part Monday night during an ESPN appearance:

With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan. I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way…I think sometimes people forget what really makes an organization. History is important, legacy of so many people who’ve come before you. But the people, that’s the most important thing. People make an organization, people make a business and sometimes that gets forgotten.

I seriously doubt that Jordan Love plays zero role in this situation. I don’t believe that for a single second. Do I think Rodgers has a personal issue with Love?

Of course not. It wasn’t Love’s decision to go to the Packers. The team drafted him. It was out of his control.

Now, do I think the decision to draft Jordan Love has become a monster problem for the “culture” and “philosophy” from Rodgers’ point of view? Absolutely.

I think he took Love’s arrival as a sign of monster disrespect. The situation was bad in 2020 and it now seems beyond fixing.

While Love and Rodgers might be great, let’s not pretend for one second this situation would be playing out this way if the Packers hadn’t drafted the former Utah State star.

Fans in Green Bay are now just left waiting on pins and needles to see what will happen. Unfortunately, I don’t think they’re going to find a happy resolution.