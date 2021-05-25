REPORT: Akon’s Range Rover Stolen While He Was Pumping Gas

Rapper Akon’s Range Rover SUV got stolen while he was pumping gas, according to Fox 5.

The vehicle was stolen from a gas station in Atlanta around midnight Tuesday, police told the outlet. The rapper was reportedly pumping gas on the passenger side of the vehicle when somebody jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off with the vehicle.

#BREAKING@Atlanta_Police say the artist Akon was pumping gas at a Buckhead gas station when someone jumped in and took-off.

They say the suspect got away in Akon’s Range Rover, and they’re working the case now.

Akon was not injured during the theft, Fox 5 reported. Police used the “Find My iPhone” app to locate Akon’s Range Rover in a nearby town, but the suspect has not been apprehended, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman Arrested In Alleged Burglary Attempt Of Johnny Depp’s Home)

“It only takes a second for someone to jump in your vehicle and take off,” the Atlanta Police Department’s Capt. Graham told Fox 5.

Atlanta City Council member Natalyn Archibong recently proposed legislation that would require gas stations to put security cameras on all of their pumps in order to deter car theft. In 2020, car theft rose in the city by 40%, Fox 5 previously reported.

“It is a common occurrence,” Archibong said, referring to car theft. “It is not an anomaly. It is a significant enough crime and a consistent enough crime that it warrants this intervention.”