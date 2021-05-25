Bill de Blasio Tells Trae Young To ‘Stop Hunting For Fouls’ In Cringeworthy Moment

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is the proud owner of an insanely cringeworthy sports moment.

During a Monday press conference, de Blasio told Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young to “stop hunting for fouls” and the video needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s straight up out of an “SNL” skit. Give it a watch below.

NYC Mayor de Blasio, while wearing a NY Knicks hat, shades ATL Hawks’ star Trae Young: “Stop hunting for fouls.” pic.twitter.com/i5TcB7AIoz — The Recount (@therecount) May 25, 2021

If you asked me to impersonate a 60-year-old FBI agent going undercover on a college campus to search for drugs, the video above would more or less be it.

How is this even real? Sure, Young hit the game-winner against the Knicks in game one Sunday, but this reaction just isn’t the solution.

I’m sure the guy who torched the Knicks a couple days back is just shaking in his boots knowing that de Blasio wants him to stop hunting for fouls.

It’s so cringe that’s it’s hard to believe that it’s even real. Yet, it’s very real!

What an incredible bizarre and strange moment for fans of the Knicks and NBA fans everywhere. It was just downright weird.