Brightbulb Favorites: ‘All Things Outdoor’ Edition

With the start of summer approaching in a matter of weeks, it’s time we start to think about how you’ll turn your backyard into an outdoor entertainment space. However, since the outdoor gadget, decor, and furniture market is quite expansive, choosing the right products can seem like a strenuous task. That’s why we’ve selected some of our reader’s favorite outdoor items. You’re going to want to check them out below:

This outdoor sectional and table set from Devoko is the #1 bestseller in patio sofas. Made from durable rattan material, this set will provide long-lasting entertainment for you and your family. What’s unique about this furniture set is that is can be rearranged according to the topography of your backyard. The table and detachable piece that converts this sofa into a sectional can be placed anywhere on your patio, making it extremely versatile.

Get it here for just $399.98!

I can personally tell you guys that this floating mat is the ultimate floating device for any lake, pond, or ocean. Whether you just want to relax in the sun or play water activities with friends and family, this mat is utterly amazing and will provide hours of fun in the sun. The recommended age for this product is 13 and older. But don’t worry, there’s a smaller, kid-friendly version of this awesome product.

Get it here for only $488.80!

Our readers absolutely love this product. Traditional bug spray can smell horrible, but how else can we avoid getting bit by bugs? Now you can repel bugs like mosquitoes, flies, and gnats without the smelly spray. Introducing the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller! This device can be placed on any patio, balcony, deck, porch, pool area, and more. It’s scent-free and highly effective thanks to its natural bug-repellant found in plants.

Get it here for just $19.55!

This bistro string light set comes with 25 edison style bulbs that are both dimmable and energy efficient. They can be easily connected to other string light strands, which is super convenient if you have a large space you want to cover. Did I mention it’s capable of withstanding tough weather conditions?

Get this product for just $15.97!

Thanks to these collapsable tents, your freshly baked goods, and cleverly crafted meals will be protected from pesky bugs. The nets can cover plates up to 16 inches in diameter. Plus, the device also allows you to stop animals from munching on your fresh garden herbs.

Get it here for only $12.99!

This #1 bestseller tops our charts for the coolest summer furniture items. This inflatable sofa can be brought with you on all of your adventures. Whether you’re going to the beach, camping in the forest, or just chilling by the pool in your backyard, you’re going to love this product. Since it can stay inflated for approximately five to six hours at a time, it’s safe to say you’ll be enjoying many nights of relaxation with this simple yet efficient gadget.

Get it here for just $38.98!

This highly rated bar table is the perfect addition to your backyard this summer. This product acts as a cooler and a unique tabletop all in one. When you’re chilling by the pool, hot tub, or fire pit, you need a place to put your drinks. This patio table provides ample space to store all of your beverages.

Get it here for just $79.99!

