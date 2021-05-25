Dan Dakich Is Delivering Food Because He ‘Lost Sight Of The Value Of A Dollar’ After Gambling Losses

Dan Dakich is now delivering food.

The incredibly popular sports radio host revealed during an interview with BarrettSportsMedia.com that he lost so much money gambling during March Madness that he got a second job to help him learn the value of money. You might think this is a joke. I can promise you that it’s not. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dakich told BarrettSportsMedia.com the following about being a food delivery driver after losing so much gambling:

I come from iron and steel workers, teachers, and I lost sight of the value of a dollar. I woke up at 5:30 in the morning and I told my wife I had to make it up. Seriously, I went to the hardware store about a mile from my house and applied for a job, because I wanted to make the money back. I owe my family and I lost the value of a dollar. They said Dan is this real?. I go, yeah. Then my stepson is doing Grubhub and I found out I could make around $25 an hour. He told me to do GrubHub or DoorDash so I started doing it. I had to punish myself, you don’t just piss money away. My wife called me an idiot and said I didn’t have to do it but I wanted to because I’ve preached the value of a dollar to so many people.

Dakich doesn’t specify how much money he lost, but in order for him to get a second job, it had to be a substantial amount.

The former ESPN star has been famous and successful for a very long time. There’s no reason at all for him to not have a ton of cash saved up.

Unless this is all just for the lesson, there’s no explanation for why he would need extra money.

Please don’t interpret this as me taking a shot at people who work in the service industry. It’s not at all. I love bartenders, waitresses, drivers and everyone else involved in the service industry. I respect the hell out of them because there’s next to no chance I could do their jobs.

My point is that Dan Dakich should have so much money by now that gambling on March Madness shouldn’t make a dent.

What a truly bizarre and strange situation for Dakich. Let us know what you think in the comments.