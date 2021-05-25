EXCLUSIVE: Democrats Dismiss Complaint Against Zoe Lofgren Without Investigation After GOP’s Claims She Broke House Rules

Democrats on the Communications Standards Commission dismissed the complaint filed against House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren on Monday for releasing a report insinuating Congressional Republicans were involved in the Capitol riot.

Republicans on the commission requested an extension for members to review the complaint and determine whether it violated the rules, but that request was denied.

The Daily Caller obtained three documents from Republicans on the Commission — one was a request for an extension sent to the chairwoman of the Commission, Mary Gay Scanlon, by ranking member Rep. Kat Cammack because the commission had not met to consider the complaint against Lofgren and time to consider it was running out.

The second document is an objection to a poll where members voted to say whether there was a violation or not. Republicans say the poll is “invalid” and breaks numerous Commission rules.

The third document is a poll where the complaint was voted down, which was sent to Scanlon by Cammack, Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil, and Ohio Rep. Bob Latta.

Lofgren released the 1,939-page “social media review,” which examined the social media accounts of Republican House members who voted to object to the electoral certification of the 2020 presidential election, in March.

The report was created to determine if any House Republicans were responsible for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Claim Rep. Zoe Lofgren Broke House Rules With 1,939-Page Report On Capitol Riot)

Steil, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis and Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk sent a letter to Lofgren in March, saying the report’s findings are wrong and offensive. The three Republicans also said it raises questions concerning her use of Members’ Representational Allowance (MRA) for investigating members of Congress using her personal office resources.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that Democrats are running the commission this way. Democrats moved to dismiss the complaint without a review by the full commission, which the rules state is necessary for reviewing a possible violation. I would hate to think that Democrats on this commission are providing special treatment to a certain member because of her position on the Committee on House Administration, but it really seems to look that way. Make no mistake, this process isn’t bipartisan and my Republican colleagues on the commission know we must work together to achieve lasting solutions,” Cammack told the Daily Caller.

READ THE REQUEST FOR AN EXTENSION:





READ THEIR OBJECTION TO THE POLL:





READ THE POLL WHERE THE COMPLAINT WAS VOTED DOWN:





The report includes tweets as well as Facebook and Parler posts from over 100 House Republicans in the time between Nov. 3, 2020, and Jan. 31, 2021. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans File Ethics Complaint Against Democrats Who Made Unsubstantiated Claims That GOP Led ‘Reconnaissance’ Tours Before Capitol Riot)

Capitol police have since increased security around the Capitol building and there are still National Guard troops on the ground.

Fencing and razor-wire were installed around the complex after the Capitol riot, where acts of vandalism and violence postponed the Electoral College certification process and forced members of Congress to evacuate the building. (RELATED: ‘Transparently Security Theater’: Onlookers, Members Of Congress Call Bullsh*t On Capitol Police ‘Security Threat’)

Capitol police have said they are not investigating the claims by Democrats in Congress.

The Daily Caller contacted Scanlon’s office about the dismissal of the complaint to which they did not immediately respond.