‘Accept It’: Seth Rogen Reportedly Says Comedians Should Stop Complaining About ‘Cancel Culture’

Actor Seth Rogen reportedly weighed in on “cancel culture” and said comedians should stop complaining about it and “accept it” if their jokes “have not aged well.”

“I think there are certain jokes that for sure have not aged well … But I think that’s the nature of comedy,” the 39-year-old actor, writer and comedian shared Tuesday during his appearance on “Good Morning Britain.” The comments were noted by The Independent. (RELATED: Seth Rogen Says He Has No Plans Of Working With James Franco In The Future After Allegations Of Misconduct)

“I think conceptually those movies are sound and I think there’s a reason they’ve lasted,” he added. “Jokes are not things that necessarily are built to last.” (RELATED: Seth Rogen Was Apparently Robbed While Selling Drugs As A Kid)

He also said he doesn’t understand why comedians are “complaining” about “cancel culture.”

“I don’t understand what they’re complaining about,” the “Knocked-Up” star said. “If you’ve made a joke that’s aged terribly, accept it. And if you don’t think it’s aged terribly, then say that.”

“Getting criticism is one of the things that goes along with being an artist, and if you don’t like that, then don’t be a comedian anymore,” he continued. “I was never a comedian that made jokes that were truly designed to target groups that were subjugated in some way. Have we done that without realizing it? Definitely. And those things are in our movies and they’re out there, and they’re things that I am more than happy to say that they have not aged well.”

The “Superbad” star recently made headlines when he called Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz a “fascist” and said “his words cause people to die.” Other famous actors and comedians have also shared their thoughts on “cancel culture.”