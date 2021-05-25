Iowa Basketball Star Jordan Bohannon Suffers ‘Serious Head Injury’ During Altercation

Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon has suffered a serious injury after a recent altercation.

The Hawkeyes released a statement Monday night confirming reports floating around social media and Reddit that Bohannon “was receiving medical attention to treat a serious head injury” following an altercation in Iowa City early Sunday morning outside of a bar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

Scary situation involving Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon pic.twitter.com/YESIud30bc — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 24, 2021

There’s a also a video that is generating views on Vimeo that allegedly shows the moment Bohannon was dropped.

It looks like a group of people are exchanging words before the situation boiled over the top. You can watch it below.

For a clearer look, below is a screenshot from Bohannon allegedly on the ground.

So Jordan Bohannon caught the fade this weekend literally huh ???????? pic.twitter.com/orPR9T22qw — #ILLGang’s Finest (@Reecedavoice) May 24, 2021

Until we get a full explanation of what happened, it’s hard to really pick sides here. Obviously, you never want to see anyone get hurt, but we really have zero idea what the hell happened.

The Vimeo video makes it clear that something was going on before all hell broke loose. If we learned anything from the Oklahoma fight situation, it’s best to wait for every single fact before making judgements.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

Hopefully, Bohannon makes a full recovery and bounces back to 100% sooner than later. His safety is the top priority. From there, we can dig into why the hell a basketball star was outside of a bar in the early morning hours and how things went south so fast.