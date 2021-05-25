Editorial

Iowa Basketball Star Jordan Bohannon Suffers ‘Serious Head Injury’ During Altercation

IOWA CITY, IOWA- DECEMBER 08: Guard Jordan Bohannon #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes moves the ball down the court during the second half against guard R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on December 8, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon has suffered a serious injury after a recent altercation.

The Hawkeyes released a statement Monday night confirming reports floating around social media and Reddit that Bohannon “was receiving medical attention to treat a serious head injury” following an altercation in Iowa City early Sunday morning outside of a bar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

There’s a also a video that is generating views on Vimeo that allegedly shows the moment Bohannon was dropped.

It looks like a group of people are exchanging words before the situation boiled over the top. You can watch it below.

For a clearer look, below is a screenshot from Bohannon allegedly on the ground.

Until we get a full explanation of what happened, it’s hard to really pick sides here. Obviously, you never want to see anyone get hurt, but we really have zero idea what the hell happened.

The Vimeo video makes it clear that something was going on before all hell broke loose. If we learned anything from the Oklahoma fight situation, it’s best to wait for every single fact before making judgements.

Hopefully, Bohannon makes a full recovery and bounces back to 100% sooner than later. His safety is the top priority. From there, we can dig into why the hell a basketball star was outside of a bar in the early morning hours and how things went south so fast.