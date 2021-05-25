Production On Season 15 Of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Has Started

Production is underway on season 15 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The show's official Instagram page shared two photos of Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton on set announcing that season 15 production is underway.

The photos have since been deleted, but McElhenney posted a photo Monday night of episode titles from the first 14 seasons with the caption, “Wow. That’s a lot of TV. #season15.”

I have no idea why the production announcement was deleted for the FXX show, but it doesn’t really matter. Production is underway, and that’s great news!

The world needs some more “Always Sunny” episodes. The two shows we need back to cover all the chaos of the past 15 months are “Sunny” and “South Park.”

Those are literally the only two shows capable of shining a hilarious light on everything we’ve seen unfold since March 2020.

“Always Sunny” has found the perfect blend of comedy, inappropriateness and self-awareness when it comes to current events and sensitive topics.

Nothing is off-limits, and it’s almost always hilarious. The earlier seasons took literally no prisoners.

With production just getting started, we can hopefully get some new episodes in early 2022. I can’t wait! For those of you who haven’t seen it yet, you can binge the whole series on Hulu. Trust me, it’s worth every second of your time.