REPORT: Josh Duggar’s Wife Thinks He’s Innocent In Child Pornography Case

Reality star Josh Duggar’s wife Anna is reportedly “standing by him” after he was charged with possession of child pornography.

“She’s standing by him,” a source told People magazine in a report published Monday. “She thinks Josh is innocent.”

Josh Duggar’s Wife Anna Is ‘Standing by Him’ and Believes He’s ‘Innocent,’ Says Source pic.twitter.com/zjSImu86vE — People (@people) May 24, 2021

“[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there,” the source added. “She has to be there.” (RELATED: Josh Duggar Had More Than 200 Images Of Child Pornography On His Computer, Feds Say)

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges in April during a court hearing via Zoom, according to People magazine.

“Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment,” Josh’s attorneys said in a statement at the time, People magazine reported. “He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

Duggar was arrested April 29 on child pornography charges. He was released on bail after his and has been placed with a family close to the Duggar’s, Fox News reported. Duggar is allowed contact with his children, but only if his wife is present, according to the outlet.

Duggar has previously been accused of sexually abusing underage minors, including four of his sisters, but never faced charges, according to Page Six. The reality show about the family was canceled in 2015 after the allegations were made.