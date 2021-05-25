Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Caramel Coat And Pants Combo During Scotland Tour

Kate Middleton was definitely a sight when she stepped out in a gorgeous coat and pants combo Tuesday during the second day of touring Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as striking as ever in the long-sleeve caramel-colored coat and matching pants as she joined Prince William for the opening of The Balfour, a new hospital in Kirkwall, Orkney. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

She completed the great head-to-toe look with her hair partly pulled back, a matching colored top, high heels, clutch and yellow-and-red plaid scarf. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Opening the new Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall Thank you to all the staff that came out to meet us! pic.twitter.com/CcuRe5nLRU — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 25, 2021

Later, pictures surfaced of Middleton taking a ride on the Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the European Marine Energy Center. Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all.

The duchess’ fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted numerous times. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.