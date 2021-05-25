Kenny Mayne Says ‘F**k You’ To Aaron Rodgers To End His Final Show

Kenny Mayne closed out his final “SportsCenter” episode with an awesome moment with Aaron Rodgers.

The legendary ESPN broadcaster had his final episode Monday night, and he brought on the Green Bay Packers quarterback to talk about several topics. However, it was the ending that had people talking and laughing.

“Last time we did the interview together, you told me to go heavy on the crypto-currency game. I did. We’re down 40 percent, then I lost my job. Gretchen just wants a new comforter. F**k you, Aaron Rodgers,” Mayne said right before walking off of the set.

Watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

If you’re going to end your career on ESPN, then you might as well end it like that. That was an epic way to sign off with Aaron Rodgers.

Obviously, there was no malice in his voice at all. The two love each other, but Rodgers apparently caused Mayne to lose a bunch of money on crypto.

That’s not good!

It’s also truly the end of an era over at ESPN with Mayne being shown the exit after he refused to take a pay cut.

I am leaving ESPN.

Salary cap casualty.

Thanks for the opportunity Vince Doria & Al Jaffe & for taking my solicitations

Herman/Stinton/Lynch. I will miss the people.

I will miss the vending machine set up over by the old Van Pelt joint.

We had everything. IntoTheGreatWideOpen# — Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) May 10, 2021

Hopefully, he lands at a new spot because he’s far too entertaining to be off of TV for an extended period of time. I wish him all the best and what an epic way to close out your ESPN career.