Lindsay Lohan Reportedly Making Acting Return With Holiday Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is reportedly making a return to acting with a holiday rom-com on Netflix following the streaming sites success with other Christmas-themed films.

The 34-year-old actress will reportedly play the role of a “newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who ends up getting hurt in a skiing accident and getting amnesia, Variety reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Here’s Why Lindsay Lohan’s Friends Are Begging Her To Return To The States)

Get details of Lindsay Lohan’s first on-camera acting role in years https://t.co/ZvKEmaCuXF pic.twitter.com/Nk1ZavhG7a — ET Canada (@ETCanada) May 25, 2021

Lohan’s character then “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas,” the outlet added. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

There is no word yet on who else has been cast for the yet-to-be titled Christmas film which is set to begin production in November this year. So, it most likely won’t be for this year’s holiday viewing time.

Lohan has appeared in a few projects over the last decade which includes a recurring role in the British TV comedy “Sick Note” in 2018 and starring in her own MTV reality show “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” in 2019. But for the most part, she’s been out of the spotlight since the early 2010’s after making headlines in tabloids for years due to personal issues.

Last January before the pandemic shut down the world, the “Freaky Friday” star talked about getting back to acting and “filming” again.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” the actress shared during an interview with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, Page Six reported.

“And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys,” she added.