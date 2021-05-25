Watch The Preview For The Series Finale Of ‘Mare Of Easttown’

There’s one final episode of “Mare of Easttown” left, and it looks outstanding.

As I’ve said many times, the limited series with Kate Winslet is currently the best show on TV, and with one episode to go, there are multiple options on the table for who the killer is. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the preview for the finale, fans are in for a wild ride. Give it a watch below.

I seriously can’t wait for Sunday night. I’ve been thinking about episodes five and six nonstop ever since they aired.

I honestly didn’t think “Mare of Easttown” would hook me in like this, but here we are. I can’t get enough. The endings of the past two episodes have been so captivating that I was literally on the edge of my seat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

Now, we have one more episode to tie up all the mysteries and find our killer. Without spoiling too much for those who aren’t caught up, we’re seemingly down to two options.

No matter what, we’re going to be in for absolute and total carnage Sunday as Mare pursues the Ross brothers without possibly knowing the whole story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for the finale!