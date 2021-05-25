Report: Marilyn Manson Wanted In New Hampshire For Alleged Videographer Assault

Marilyn Manson reportedly is wanted in New Hampshire for an alleged assault of a videographer during a 2019 concert.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued against the 52-year-old singer. The incident occurred at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in the town of Gilford where the rocker played a concert with Rob Zombie in August of that year, Page Six reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations As ‘Provably False’)

Gilford Police Department said Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for an alleged run-in with a videographer involving spit, TMZ reported.

The outlet said it obtained video that reportedly showed the “We Are Chaos” hitmaker putting his face right into the camera lens and then releasing a huge wad of spit at the camera. It can be seen here. (RELATED: Esme Bianco Says Marilyn Manson Once Cut Her With A Knife, Chased Her With An Axe)

Police told the outlet “no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges” despite the singer and his legal team reportedly knowing about the warrant for some time.

The shock-rocker has also been accused of sexual assault from multiple woman in Los Angeles. However, he has yet to be charged for any of those alleged crimes and denies the accusations.