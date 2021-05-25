‘WTF Is Wrong With You?’: Top Fundraiser For Trump Campaign Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Another Nazi Comparison

A top Trump campaign fundraiser rebuked Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for making yet another Holocaust comparison, equating COVID-19 restrictions with the Nazi persecution of Jews.

“WTF is wrong with you? I think you need to pay a visit to the US Holocaust Museum. I’d be happy to arrange,” Jeff Miller wrote in a Tuesday Twitter post. Miller is also a member of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Council.

Miller was responding to a Tuesday morning tweet from Greene.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” the representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District tweeted. (RELATED: Office Of Congressional Conspiracy Theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene Somehow Makes Jewish Space Lasers Belief About ‘Cancel Culture’)

Multiple politicians, journalists and others — especially conservatives and members of Greene’s own party — reprimanded Greene on Twitter for making such a comparison.

“It is appropriate to criticize mask mandates and requirements of vaccine passports, signs, barcodes, etc. There is absolutely NO reason or need to use the Holocaust to make that point,” wrote Boris Epshtyn, Newsweek Columnist and Trump 2020 strategic adviser.

“This is demented nonsense. It is nothing like the Holocaust, and any comparison thereto is both insulting and insane,” prominent conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

“It is a national embarrassment that the GOP caucus has allowed [Greene] to have a platform to spew such bigotry and conspiracies,” Democratic Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton wrote.

Greene has previously sparked severe criticism for her past use of Holocaust comparisons.

One of the most recent occasions where Greene equated pandemic restrictions with Holocaust events was in a media appearance in “The Water Cooler with David Brody,” a conservative podcast.

“You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about,” Greene said on the podcast.