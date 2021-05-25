Mark Ruffalo Apologizes For Suggesting Israel Committed ‘Genocide’ Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Actor Mark Ruffalo apologized Monday for sharing posts that “suggested” Israel and Hamas had committed “genocide.”

“I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,'” Ruffalo tweeted. “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.” (RELATED: Dua Lipa Responds To Full Page Ad In The NYT Calling Her Anti-Semitic)

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

It is unclear which posts Ruffalo was referring to, as he did not specify. However, the actor had recently shared posts that compared the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to South Africa’s apartheid.

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021

“1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem,” Ruffalo wrote May 11 on Twitter along with a petition that called for international sanctions on the Israeli government. “200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call.”

Over 200 Palestinians died during the recent Israeli-Palestine conflict that began on May 10, The New York Times reported. A cease-fire between Israel and Gaza began Friday, as previously reported.