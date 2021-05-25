‘The Greatest Atrocity In Human History’: McCarthy Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Comparisons

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy condemned Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated comparisons of vaccination policies to Nazis and the Holocaust.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling,” McCarthy said in a Tuesday statement.

Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language. My full statement: https://t.co/KnliN3YbJ2 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 25, 2021

“At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” McCarthy continued.



Greene tweeted twice about a Tennessee supermarket that eliminated its mask policy for fully vaccinated employees. Instead of wearing masks, employees of the supermarket will have a vaccination logo on their name tags, WVLT 8 reported.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene tweeted in response to the story.

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Greene then tweeted about a University of Virginia policy that will require students to be vaccinated before they return to in-person classes. “It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you. This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star,” she said.

Well hate freedom media would you look at this story. It appears Nazi practices have already begun on our youth. Show your VAX papers or no in person class for you. This is exactly what I was saying about the gold star. This is disgusting!https://t.co/YIttsMRaW9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Greene has previously drawn criticism for antisemitic remarks. She linked 2019 forest fires allegedly caused by faulty wiring owned by the Pacific Gas & Electric Company to the Rothschild family, who are often the targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. (RELATED: News Crew Kicked Out Of Town Hall After Asking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene A Question)

The congresswoman recently blamed Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a spike in antisemitic assaults, following Ocasio-Cortez’s repeated description of Israel as an apartheid state.

“At a time when the Socialist Democrats and the Jihad Squad are supporting terrorist Hamas, and their supporters are attacking Jewish people on the streets of America, it’s never been more important than now to stand up against forced vaccinations and mask mandates that the left is using to discriminate against Americans who refuse to comply,” Greene told the Daily Caller.

“Their attempts to shame, ostracize, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply. And everyone feeding into it is allowing them to hide the truth, which is the disgusting anti-Semitism within the Democrat Party.”