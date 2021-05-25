Fisherman Found Alive After He Goes Missing For 17 Days

A missing Oregon fisherman has been found alive after having been missing for 17 nights, according to authorities.

Harry Burleigh, 69, was reported missing on May 7 after he failed to return home from a fishing trip the day prior, according to police. Burleigh’s vehicle was found at the Twin Lakes Trailhead and Burleigh left a note at the entrance of the trailhead indicating he intended to stay out that evening.

The Douglas County Search and Rescue found fishing gear last weekend, prompting them to search the Calf Creek area again on Sunday in search of Burleigh, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Search and rescue teams from Jackson, Lake and Siskiyou County were called in for Sunday’s search. (RELATED: Naked Woman Missing For Weeks Found In Storm Drain After Good Samaritan Heard Screams From Below)

Searchers with the Jackson County team found a shelter around 3:00 p.m., near the original shelter that was found last weekend, according to authorities. Authorities “called out to Mr. Burleigh who responded back.”

Burleigh was found in stable condition and was able to walk but complained of minor pain. Authorities used a helicopter to rescue Burleigh and transport him to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

“This was the outcome we all have been looking for in this case,” Sgt. Brad O’Dell said. “It is because of our determined Search and Rescue Teams and the partnerships we have with other SAR teams from around the state, that Mr. Burleigh has been re-united with his family this evening.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said people should carry around a GPS, flashlight, sunscreen, first-aid supplies, fire-starting tools, a knife, and extra food and water to be safe and prepared.