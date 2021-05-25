Morena Baccarin Wonders If She Has To Start Dieting Now That The ‘Pandemic Is Over’

Morena Baccarin thinks it might be time to get on a diet with the coronavirus pandemic seemingly winding down.

The superstar actress tweeted a photo of herself Tuesday holding something that looks like champagne and wrote, “Pandemic is over. Does this mean I have to diet?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pandemic is over. Does this mean I have to diet? pic.twitter.com/z9eW5nygKt — Morena Baccarin (@missmorenab) May 25, 2021

You know what the reaction to this photo is going to be? It’s going to be outrage. It’s going to be pissy people online flipping out because an actress poured herself a glass of champagne and tweeted that the “pandemic is over.”

I can guarantee you that will be the outcome of this tweet.

WTF; don’t say the pandemic is over; people will actually believe you — Eidolic Kat (@EidolicKat) May 25, 2021

Pandemic is not over…what a shame. — ZandoZilla de bigode FullPistola ???? (@rafaelzandona) May 25, 2021

In reality, for all we know Baccarin could be referring to the pandemic being over for herself if she’s vaccinated.

Clearly, the “Deadpool” star is having a great day, has a glass of champagne and is ready to hop onto a diet to crush summer. Why is that a bad thing? I have no idea, but I promise you that’s where we’re heading.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morena Baccarin (@morenabaccarin)

At some point, we have to get back to normal. The vaccine in America is plentiful, and people have to make a choice on what they want to do. However, with summer right around the corner, the idea we should stay locked down forever is laughable.