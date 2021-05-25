‘You Don’t Understand How Evil He Is’: Rape Victims Outraged That Pastor Is Released 5 Years Into 15 Year Sentence

A pastor who plead guilty to sexually abusing and raping little girls has been released less than six years into his 15-year sentence, and his victims are reportedly outraged.

61-year-old Mack Charles Andrews Jr. was released from prison on May 19, months before he was slated for a November parole hearing where his victims would once again share their testimonies in order to keep him in prison, according to AL.com.

Andrews wrote a request to have his sentence reconsidered in January 2020, because when he signed his plea agreement, he had “uncontrollable (sic) diabetes and should have had medical attention.”

“The stress level the defendant was under, being handcuffed and in a holding cell at such an important decision was beyond extraordinary,” Andrews’ written request claimed, according to AL.com.

Andrews’ victims said that they were not notified about his release, AL.com reported.

“He’s going to do it again,” Shay Walker told AL.com “It’s not like he touched someone one time. He’s a serial rapist.”

Walker, who now works as an actor and filmmaker in New Orleans, said other victims who were abused by Andrews in the church notified her, AL.com reported. One neighbor reportedly told Walker that she was afraid to let her children play outside in the neighborhood because of Andrews’ release.

Six years ago, Walker shared with AL.com the crimes that Andrews committed against her. Walker reportedly said that Andrews sexually tortured and raped her from the age of seven to 12, and in one instance, Andrews raped her on her dead father’s grave when she was nine years old.

“He told me if I didn’t say anything, he would come back and put flowers on the grave,” she shared with Al.com in 2015. “If I did, he said demons would come and get me from my bed.” Andrews was the pastor at the United Pentecostal Church in Thomasville at the time of the abuse.

“People deserve to know they have a serial child rapist living among them,” Walker said in reaction to his release. “You don’t understand how evil he is.”

District attorney Spencer B. Walker was also not notified of Andrews’ release until a victim reached out to him.

“This is another good example of why we need real truth-in-sentencing reform in Alabama,” Walker said. “You ought to be able to tell a victim someone is going to serve x number of years and that’s not the way it is. It’s frustrating.” (RELATED: Anti-Alcohol Pastor Arrested On Child Pornography Charges)

Walker told AL.com that Andrews was credited for good time, which means that he had no disciplinary actions in prison since he pled guilty in November 2015. Andrews is not subject to parole regulations but will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

AL.com reportedly could not find Andrews’ contact information, identify his attorney, or determine if he has registered as a sex offender yet.