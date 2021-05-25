REPORT: Russell Wilson ‘Fully Understands’ The Situation With The Seahawks, Will Play For Seattle In 2021

Russell Wilson reportedly understands the situation he’s in with the Seattle Seahawks.

There was a ton of chatter throughout the offseason about the Seahawks potentially trying to trade the star quarterback, and it wasn’t a secret that he wasn’t super happy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That talk has mostly all disappeared, and Wilson now “fully understands” his situation with the team, according to Sports Illustrated.

Albert Breer wrote the following about what’s going down in Seattle for SI:

I’m told Wilson fully understands what’s ahead, and that’s another season as a Seahawk, and he’s preparing himself to play for Seattle now, as Carroll said. Things are indeed in a better place now and for Wilson, as one source put it, ‘It’s basically I’m here now, and I’m going to make it the best it can be.’

Obviously, we’ve known for a while that Wilson wasn’t going to leave Seattle this upcoming season. The window to trade him probably closed once the draft ended.

That means he’s locked in with the Seahawks for at least one more run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

The good news for fans is that it sounds like he’s committed to racking up as many wins as possible. Seeing as how dominant he is when he’s on his game, that’s bad news for opposing defenses.

Even if he’s not completely happy, Wilson still should have the Seahawks insanely competitive all season. The question then becomes what will happen in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Only time will tell, but Wilson is locked and loaded for 2021 in Seattle. Now, let’s see what he can do!