Leaked Memo Shows US Embassies Were Encouraged To Fly BLM Flags On Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Death

Multiple U.S. embassies worldwide displayed Black Lives Matter (BLM) flags Tuesday on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death in a gesture encouraged by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a leaked memo.

In the memo first obtained by a Human Events, the State Department encouraged its outposts to use specific messaging and words when showing support for BLM.

“Posts are strongly encouraged to make full use of Department and Interagency tools and resources to promote policy objectives to advance racial equity and support for underserved communities throughout the year, including with a particular focus on May 25 and during June to commemorate Juneteenth,” the memo states.

As we mark the 1-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, we are reminded of injustices that persist and our commitment – and obligation – to seek justice, equality, and respect for all. #BLM pic.twitter.com/udiyt5JMaY — Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy (@USAmbCambodia) May 25, 2021

A State Department representative announced the new policy allowing the U.S. embassy to display BLM banners and flags.

“The United States remains concerned about the racial and ethnic injustices against people of color and other marginalized communities both domestically and abroad. We encourage our missions around the world to focus on eliminating systemic racism and its global impact,” the representative said in a statement to Foreign Policy.

U.S. embassies including those in Madrid, Cambodia, and Bosnia have observed the commemoration. (RELATED: BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Has Funneled Business To Company Run By Father Of Her Only Child, Records Show)

George Floyd’s family is meeting with President Joe Biden and a host of other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss police and law enforcement on Tuesday.

Bipartisan negotiations are currently underway for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act are stalled in the Senate.