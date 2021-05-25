Watch The Unnerving Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘Last Night in Soho’

The upcoming movie “Last Night in Soho” looks like it’s going to be an eerie experience.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is a sliver of what’s to come, then we’re in for a mind-bending ride. Give the preview a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be right up my alley. It looks like it’s going to be the perfect kind of movie for a Friday night with a few light beers.

I love films that mess with the mind and have all kinds of twist endings. “Bad Times at the El Royale” is a great example of a film that kind of fits into this mold in recent years.

Now, we’re getting a movie about a woman who goes back to the 1960s, and it looks like she’ll have a terrifying experience.

Yeah, you really don’t have to say much more to convince me. I’m all in!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Last Night in Soho (@lastnightinsohomovie)

You can check out “Last Night in Soho” starting October 22. I’ll 100% be checking it out!