Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Have A Care In The World As He Vacations With Shailene Woodley And Miles Teller

If Aaron Rodgers is bothered by the drama with the Packers, he’s certainly not showing it.

Green Bay’s star quarterback is currently in Hawaii with his future wife Shailene Woodley, and he’s not alone. Hollywood sensation Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh are also hanging out with them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from Keleigh’s Instagram, Aaron is really enjoying himself. Watch the video below, and then ask yourself if that’s the face of a guy who is worried about his future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keleigh Sperry Teller (@keleighteller)

I mean, the dude is literally in Hawaii jamming out to Taylor Swift as the entire sports media dives into the chaos between the Packers and him.

He doesn’t have a care in the world!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keleigh Sperry Teller (@keleighteller)

Aaron Rodgers is probably sitting back at the end of everyday drinking wine and laughing hysterically at how much he’s dominated this situation.

The Packers are descending into absolute anarchy, he’s not at OTAs, he’s having a time in Hawaii and fans are panicking.

Honestly, you just have to respect his vibe at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keleigh Sperry Teller (@keleighteller)

Also, Miles Teller and Aaron Rodgers being BFFs is such a random friend duo. I would love to know what those two talk about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keleigh Sperry Teller (@keleighteller)

If you’re a fan of the Packers, let us know in the comments how you feel about this situation!