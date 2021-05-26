Alex Galchenyuk Makes Incredibly Sexy Pass To William Nylander For A Goal Against The Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off an insanely sexy goal Tuesday night during their 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Early in the second period of the playoff game, Alex Galchenyuk tossed a pass from behind his back in front of the net to William Nylander, who tapped it into the net. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the hockey highlights you see today, I think there’s a very high chance this will be among the best. Give it a watch below.

Ladies and gentlemen, good luck finding a sexier goal than that one today. That’s about as great as it gets.

#Leafs blank Canadiens 4-0 in Game 4 to take 3-1 series lead. Toronto can close things out Thursday in Toronto. First playoff shutout for Jack Campbell

William Nylander goes 4-for-4

Contributions across the board

And the Alex Galchenyuk Revenge Tour is in full effect — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 26, 2021

Stop and think for a second the kind of talent you have to have to time that pass perfectly and then for Nylander to put it in the net.

You simply can’t teach something like this goal. It’s all instincts. You either have it or you don’t.

Props to Galchenyuk and Nylander for putting on a show with this goal. It’s a perfect example of what the hunt for the Stanley Cup is all about.