REPORT: Brad Pitt Gets Joint Custody Of Kids Following Lengthy Legal Battle With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has reportedly been granted joint custody of him and ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s kids following a lengthy legal battle stemming from their split.

Sources close to the 57-year-old actor said the judge in the former couple’s five-year court battle made a “tentative decision” about giving the superstar actor equal rights to their six kids, Page Six reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Angelina Jolie Given Ultimatum Regarding Custody Of Her And Brad Pitt’s Kids)

However, the source noted the “Maleficent” star was not done and planned to continue her legal fight.

“There was a significant change made in the custody agreements based on an extremely detailed decision made by the judge,” another source shared. “Brad was just trying to have more time with his kids — and it has been clear that Angie has done everything possible to prevent this.”

Sources have since confirmed to NBC News the “Fight Club” star was granted joint custody of his children with Jolie in a tentative ruling. (RELATED: Brad Pitt’s Divorce Is Getting Downright Nasty. The Allegations Against Him Are Horrible)

Pitt reportedly tentatively was granted 50-50 joint custody of his five underage children with his former wife and was granted a request to adjust the current custody agreement to allow him more time with his children, sources with knowledge shared.

The superstar couple separated in 2016 and a year later the court documents about the custody dispute were sealed due to their minor children.

Pitt and Jolie share six kids together. However, Maddox, 19, is not part of the agreement, the outlet noted.