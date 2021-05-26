‘You’re Very Brave And Young’: Meghan McCain Breaks Down In Tears Talking To Teen Brain Cancer Survivor

Meghan McCain broke down in tears while speaking to two-time teen brain cancer survivor Molly Oldham and her mom Bunny Oldham.

The comments came during “The View” on Wednesday as a video played of 19-year-old Molly which highlighted her battle with cancer. Molly shared the video on social media after being diagnosed with cancer while graduating from high school. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Says She Believes Biden Administration ‘Could Possibly’ Find ‘Cure’ For Cancer)

“Please welcome Molly Oldham and her mother bunny,” McCain explained, as she wiped tears from her eyes and sniffled a few times. “I apologize. I didn’t mean to get so emotional. I just.. It’s a beautiful success story.”

WATCH:

“I haven’t seen that proton machine since my dad did it,” she added, noting how her father, the late Sen. John McCain, battled stage 4 brain cancer, glioblastoma, before he lost his battle in 2018.(RELATED: Meghan McCain Reveals That She Had A Miscarriage)

“And I remember how claustrophobic it made him,” the ABC co-host continued, while holding back more tears. “And you’re very brave and young. Molly, your story is so inspiring. So tell us how you’re feeling today and what is your prognosis from here?”

Molly thanked the hosts of “The View” for having her on, calling it an “honor” and said she was “so fortunate to be feeling as great as” she was.

“My prognosis is just taking every day one day at a time,” she added. “There’s no therapy that is known that cures my type of cancer. And that’s just how it is. So, I’m taking one day at a time doing my best and living my life as positively as I can.”

