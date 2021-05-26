The Buffalo Bills Quickly Sell Out Of Season Tickets After Planning For 100% Capacity

The Buffalo Bills have already sold all their 2021 season tickets.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that all season tickets are already gone for the upcoming season. There are still some single game tickets left. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Season tickets for the 2021 season are officially SOLD OUT‼️ Get your individual game tickets while you still can: https://t.co/UfAwLMwcps pic.twitter.com/GErc7TkZRi — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 25, 2021

The tickets flying off the shelves comes as the county previously announced that the team can have 100% capacity for fully vaccinated fans, according to Yahoo Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

Do we think people are excited about returning to NFL games or do we think people are excited? The answer is yes.

The Bills have already sold out of all their season ticket packages and it’s not even the start of June. After a year of being kept away from sporting events, people are ready to get back to normal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

We really do need stadiums fully open by the start of the football season, which is a point I’ve driven home many different times.

Access to the vaccine is ample for those who want it, those who don’t take it have to make that choice for themselves and we have to get rolling.

There’s simply no excuse at this point to keep stadiums shutdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills)

Congrats to all the Bills fans who already have their tickets. It’s going to be a fun season.