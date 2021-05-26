Charles Barkley Says White Players ‘Ain’t Scared Of Coming To The Hood Anymore And Kicking A**’ After Luka Doncic Dominates The Clippers

Charles Barkley dropped a line for the ages Tuesday night after the Mavericks beat the Clippers 127-121.

Mavericks forward Luka Doncic went off for 39 points, and Barkley had an outstanding reaction following Dallas going up 2-0 in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs)

According to Chris Williamson, Barkley said after the game, “Things changing…White dudes ain’t scared of coming to the hood anymore and kicking a**.”

Charles Barkley on Luka dominating the whole Clippers squad: Things changing…White dudes ain’t scared of coming to the hood anymore and kicking a**. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 26, 2021

We have to protect Charles Barkley at all costs. He’s truly a national treasure, and I’m not sure we’ll ever see anyone like him again.

That dude says whatever pops into his mind, and he just doesn’t care. Whether it’s about sports, race, politics or anything else, he never hesitates.

“Let’s make the whites and blacks not like each other.” Charles Barkley shared a powerful message about how politicians want black and white people to hate each other. Props to him for having the courage to speak up and speak bluntly. pic.twitter.com/TAo7ARC8gM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 4, 2021

There are very few people who can talk about race in 2021 and do it in an entertaining way. Right at the top of that list is Charles Barkley.

Never change, Chuck! Never change!