HART: Fauci Needs To Go, And Common Sense Needs To Be Invited In

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 80-year-old, lifelong Washington bureaucrat, has been wrong on COVID about as much as he has been right. Yet he projects being wrong with the same conviction as when he is right. It is confusing, and he has blown all of his credibility.

He needed to be needed. Maybe instead of a plaque on Fauci’s desk bearing the Hippocratic oath is one that proclaims, “A Recovered Patient is a Lost Customer.”

First, he dismissed COVID, saying on January 21, 2020, “But this is not a major threat to the people of the United States and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.”

Then he said we do not need to wear masks. Somehow the science changed on virus spreading mechanisms and we had to have masks. What followed was an authoritarian word salad of political nonsense, cloaked in this arrogant air of “follow the science” — science which changed on a whim. To question Fauci made you a heretic in left-wing salons across the fruited plains.

We ended up getting our medical advice from a government health scientist who also tells us that a woman can become a man just by changing her pronoun and demanding that others call her a man.

Now COVID is supposedly under control, with more than 39% of Americans vaccinated and Biden in office just long enough to claim some credit. We can go back to being able to lick doorknobs again if we want. When I asked my doctor when she thought COVID would end, she said, “I am just a doctor, I am not much into politics.”

The last shred of Fauci’s credibility was tarnished this week. I have said for the last year that there is no way the only Level 4 bio lab in China, (in a city of 11 million in a country of 1.5 billion) is not in some way the source of the COVID-19 virus. Wuhan’s population is 7 tenths of one percent of the population of China. The outbreak “just happened” there, near their bio lab, and the first people to get it worked at that lab? And those scientists who tried to warn the world just disappeared, like a Putin rival.

Fauci and the hacks in left-wing government ridiculed the idea of the bio lab. Mounting evidence suggests that the lab in Wuhan is where the Chinese government incubated this virus which, conveniently for their centralized “planned” society, kills the oldest and most infirm. Coincidence?

During all of this, my distrust of government grew. I did protect myself; I took the vaccines and washed my hands so many times that they are now legally married in West Virginia. But that was my choice, based on information I viewed as valid. To lie to us and say the Wuhan virology lab was not the source, and to ridicule those of us who want to look into it, are how government and the media work these days.

Dems will spend millions on committees looking into the Capitol riots in January — anything to investigate Trump again — but not a dime to investigate the source of the coronavirus. One involved a few overzealous protesters in “Braveheart” paint monkeying with Nancy Pelosi’s podium; the other killed millions worldwide. These are the priorities of the Democrat leadership.

Now that masks are not required, government fears it has lost the ability to arbitrarily tell us what to do. You can identify the lefties because they are still scared and wear a mask when in the car by themselves. The only reason you should wear a mask in a car by yourself is if you just stole that car.

So if you have an event, instead of the personal question “Have you been vaccinated?”, the better way is to ask, “Who won the election?”

I get the feeling these government scientists are trying frantically to hold onto their power over us. The next thing they will tell us is that mask mandates are required to protect us from global warming and racism.

In short, government should do less and do what it does well. The U.K. and U.S. infectious disease doctors have said our CDC exaggerated the risks of spreading COVID. They even set up a COVID Fraud Hotline. And before you waste your time, they already know about Tony Fauci.

Ron Hart, a libertarian syndicated op-ed humorist, worked at Goldman Sachs and is an award-winning author and TV/radio commentator. He can be reached at Ron@RonaldHart.com, or visit www.RonaldHart.com.