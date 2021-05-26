Hillary Clinton Addresses Conspiracy Theory Shared In ‘Borat 2’

Former first lady Hillary Clinton addressed a conspiracy theory originally shared in “Borat 2” during an Amazon Studios supplemental series.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” featured two conspiracy theorists who believed Clinton is a vampire, the New York Post noted in an article published Wednesday.

“Supposedly, they torture these kids,” they told Borat, according to the outlet. “It gets their adrenaline flowing in their body, then they take that out of their adrenal glands, and they drink their blood.”

Clinton addressed the rumor in “Debunking Borat.”

“Hello, Jim and Jerry,” Clinton began the clip. “This is Hillary Rodham Clinton, and I know you’ve heard a few things about me that you might believe.” (RELATED: Hulu Teases Trailer For Hillary Clinton Documentary)

“I know that you’re not alone,” she continued. “It’s hurtful, I’ll be really honest with you. It’s hurtful, not just to me and my family but to my friends and other people who know this is not just false but sometimes painfully false.”

“So just as one American to another, I hope we can start trying to find common ground again and overcome all those forces that are trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other. Wouldn’t it be great to kind of come together instead of drift apart? I hope that’s possible. Thank you.”