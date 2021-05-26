Former Jets GM Ryan Tannenbaum Says Brett Favre Joined The Team Because They Told Him There Was Mandatory Hunting And Fishing

Former New York Jets general manager Ryan Tannenbaum recently shared a great story about why Brett Favre joined the team.

During a recent interview on BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast, Tannenbaum revealed that the pitch to Favre involved mandatory hunting and fishing on Tuesdays. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tannenbaum also agreed to throw in some custom camo pants for the legendary passer. Watch him break the situation down below about how they got Favre from the Packers.

RECRUITING FAVRE Former @nyjets GM @RealTannenbaum‘s method for securing @BrettFavre to the Jets is nothing short of GENIUS. At our core, our needs are all very basic. Even Hall of Famers. Full @endless__hustle interview: https://t.co/5KEN4u1XUk pic.twitter.com/6XclNgNci7 — BroBible (@BroBible) May 25, 2021

Pitching Favre to join the team because he has to do mandatory hunting and fishing was a genius move from Tannenbaum.

The former Packers superstar is well-known for being an avid outdoorsman. While the New York Jets might not seem like a team surrounded by hunting land, that’s apparently a misconception.

As Tannebaum pointed out, there were several locations within 10 miles, and that was apparently all Favre needed to hear.

Lots of teams like to make pitches based on the playbook, personnel on the field and coaching. Not the Jets when it came to Brett Favre! All they cared about was making sure he could get his camo pants and go hunting!

What an epic plan to get the legendary gunslinger.