Jimmy Garoppolo Says There Were ‘A Million Emotions’ After The 49ers Drafted Trey Lance

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo experienced an emotional rollercoaster after the team drafted Trey Lance.

The 49ers selected Lance with the third overall pick in 2021 NFL draft, and there’s no doubt the team will be his sooner than later. Despite a ton of early emotions, Jimmy G understands the business he’s in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Garoppolo told the media the following Tuesday about Lance being picked third overall, according to CBS Sports:

When it initially happened, there’s a million emotions that go on throughout your head and you think of all the possible scenarios and things like that. But at the end of the day, I want to play football. I want to go out there and win games. That’s what I do. It wasn’t anything too crazy. It took a little while to process everything. But once I did, it was just, go out there and ball. You’ve just got to attack it. NFL is a crazy business, things happen, but you’ve just got to attack it day by day and make the best of it.

At the end of the day, Jimmy G is a pro, and the writing was on the wall for months before the 49ers actually pulled the trigger on drafting the former North Dakota State star.

He had to know it was coming. There simply wouldn’t be an excuse for him to be unaware of what was going to happen in the first round.

All the media talked about after the 49ers traded up was what quarterback the team would be taking third overall.

They chose Lance, and it’ll eventually be time for Jimmy G to step aside. Losing your top position isn’t ever fun, but it’s sometimes necessary.

The good news for the former Patriots backup is that there’ll be plenty of suitors for him if he ever hits free agency. The man can play, but his days in San Francisco are definitely winding down.