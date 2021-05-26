Juan Williams Announces He Is Leaving ‘The Five’

Fox News political analyst Juan Williams revealed during Wednesday’s episode of The Five that he will be leaving the show.

Williams, who is one of the original co-hosts of The Five, said that he will be staying in Washington, D.C., permanently and will continue working for Fox. He will remain a senior political analyst for Fox News Media.

"It's time now for One More Thing and I have an announcement," Williams said. "This is my last day hosting The Five. COVID taught me a lot of lessons. As the show goes back to the New York studio, I'll be staying in D.C."

“I will be working for Fox out of Washington,” he added. “My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue.”

Williams thanked viewers for the show’s growing popularity since he started hosting it seven years ago.

“You know, it’s been going on seven years since I have been a daily host of this show,” he said. “The show’s popularity has grown every single year. So, thank you. Thank you so much to you, the viewers. Thank you.”

Fox plans to rotate liberal co-hosts on The Five until Williams’ permanent replacement can be named. The show will return to its studio at Fox New Media headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.

Megan Albano, the Vice President of The Five and Weekend Programming, said in a statement that the network is "incredibly grateful" for Williams' work over the years.

“As we started planning The Five’s return to its New York City studio at our headquarters a few months ago, Juan decided to stay in Washington, DC permanently,” Albano said. “We accommodated his request, understanding and appreciating his desire to remain closer to his family and recognizing that a remote co-hosting role on a roundtable in-studio program was not a long-term option.”

“While we will miss his insightful contributions each night and look forward to welcoming him on set whenever he’s in New York, we are pleased to have him continue his longtime role as a senior political analyst with FOX News Media,” Albano added.