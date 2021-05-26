Editorial

Kate Middleton Stuns In Gold-Buttoned Blue Coat-Dress As Host Of Scotland Movie Event

(Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton definitely stunned when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping tartan coat dress on Wednesday during a drive-in movie event in Scotland.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible in the striking blue and purple tartan coat with gold buttons as she joined Prince William at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where the two were hosted a movie night. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

She completed the gorgeous look with her hair pulled back into a pony tail, emerald green high heels and a matching tartan belt. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Judging by the pictures from the evening’s event, a good time was had by all.

“As Joint Patrons of @NHSCharities, William [and] I are absolutely delighted that so many of you could join us here tonight,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

“We wanted to thank you for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic,” it added.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always right on as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.