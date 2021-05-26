Kim Kardashian Sued By Former Employees For Alleged Unfair Treatment

Workers for Kim Kardashian sued the reality TV star for unfair treatment Monday, NBC News reported.

The workers accused Kardashian of not allowing breaks, not paying overtime and not covering expenses while they cleaned and kept up her Hidden Hills home, according to the outlet.

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday by seven former workers at Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills home alleges she violated California labor laws. https://t.co/wBlZrjwSLM pic.twitter.com/z6KBiQb1v9 — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) May 25, 2021

“Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment,” the lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, said. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian Settles $6.1M Lawsuit With Security Company That Failed To Protect Her During Paris Robbery)

A representative for the reality star claimed the workers were hired through a third party and Kardashian was not responsible.

“These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services,” the representatives said in a statement to NBC News. “Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon.”

Kardashian was sued in 2020 for using a photographer’s photo without giving credit or compensation, as previously reported.