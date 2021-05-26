Little Caesars Attack Suspect Arrested On Assault And Kidnapping Charges

A Georgia woman has been arrested in connection with the brutal beating of another customer in a Little Caesars restaurant that was filmed and posted on social media.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they had arrested 25-year-old Brittany Kennedy with assistance from U.S. Marshals, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Kennedy was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping for violently attacking 22-year-old Emily Broadwater, along with a charge for criminal damage to property, according to Fox News.

Kennedy was caught on a cell phone video earlier in May in a Little Caesars restaurant in Georgia grabbing Broadwater by the hair and striking her in the head several times before dragging her outside and stomping on her head. (RELATED: Police Arrest Teacher After Allegedly Attacking Several People At A Bar, Taking Chunk Of Woman’s Hair Out)

Video of the incident also showed a small child on the leg of Broadwater during the attack before being removed by an employee.

The fight reportedly first started at a home before it continued to the restaurant, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

#BREAKING | 25-year-old Brittany Kennedy has been arrested a week after assaulting a woman at the Little Caesars Pizza on Wrightsboro Rd.https://t.co/KknFBsJQgQ — WJBF (@WJBF) May 25, 2021

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed yet, according to the NYP, but Sgt. William McCarty of the sheriff’s office said that the two women were in the middle of a dispute after the victim had contacted the father of Kennedy’s children.

“That seems to be the foundation of the disputes between Broadwater and Kennedy.” McCarty told the NYP, adding that the two had been in other conflicts for “some time” but did not specify if they were related to the event.

No additional information regarding arrangements for trial have been released at this time, Fox News reported.