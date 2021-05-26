‘What Do You Want? Lord Of The Flies?’ Dan Bongino Says Defund The Police Movement Creates Crime And Chaos

Former New York City Police Department officer Dan Bongino said Wednesday that defunding the police will lead to the chaos depicted in the novel “Lord of the Flies.”

“What do you want? “Lord of the Flies?” You want Piggy? You know, where he gets thrown [like] a pig on the stick?” Bongino said on Fox News Primetime.

“That’s what you will have. That’s what you will have if you keep attacking the police. And that’s exactly what liberals and their media allies wanted and that’s exactly what they’re getting right now,” Bongino continued. (RELATED: It Took Six Months Of Rioting, Millions In Property Damage For Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler To Escalate Law Enforcement Efforts Against Antifa)

The former Secret Service agent noted the massive increase in homicides and crime in cities that defunded their police forces.

“These are real people dying. This isn’t a joke. It’s not a talking point. It’s not a Fox News chyron talking point. These are real body bags. In the real world,” Bongino said, adding that “really stupid people are making really dumb decisions.”

Bongino did not suggest that police forces should not be held accountable for their actions. “Listen, police need oversight like everyone else. No good cop is going to say otherwise. But, also, you have to enforce the law.”

The Fox News contributor argued that “effective policing” is essential and that the law must be enforced.

“If you don’t have that you have chaos.”

The New York Police Department has experienced a surge in retirements from demoralized officers even as crime has escalated amid the city’s “defunding” program.

Other cities are experiencing that same phenomenon. (RELATED: Dan Bongino: ‘Defunding The Police Is the Single Dumbest Idea In The History Of Liberalism’)

“The Minneapolis Police Department, like every department, has seen a drop in application numbers over the last several years,” Minneapolis Police Department Spokesperson John Elder told the Daily Caller News Foundation in May.