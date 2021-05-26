Woman Breaks Into A Spider Monkey Exhibit In Texas And Feeds Them In Insane Viral Video

One woman in Texas recently did one of the stupidest things you’ll ever see at a zoo.

According to KVIA, a woman by the name of Lucy Rae hopped into the spider monkey exhibit at the El Paso Zoo this past weekend to feed them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, an adult woman thought jumping into an exhibit with wild animals was a smart idea to feed them. She was later fired from her job at the Lovett Law Firm for her actions, according to the same report. You can watch the insanely stupid situation unfold below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Fit Fam El Paso (@fitfamelpaso)

It’s truly incredible how stupid some people are. Do we not all remember Harambe? Do we not remember when they put him on ice because a kid fell in the exhibit?

Zoos don’t play games with this stuff when it comes to wild animals and idiots who get into their exhibits.

Sure, spider monkeys aren’t the same as gorillas, but as pointed out by the KVIA report, they could still mess you up if they wanted to.

If you play stupid games with wild animals, then you risk winning some very stupid prizes. Luckily for her, she didn’t get seriously hurt, but don’t think for one second that wasn’t a possibility.

Again, wild animals aren’t your friends. That includes the ones put into zoo exhibits. They still maintain their instincts.

Make better decisions, people. Staying out of zoo exhibits isn’t that hard.