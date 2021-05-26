Report: Man Posts Video Of Himself Allegedly Trespassing On Epstein’s Private Island

A self-described “urban climber & explorer” shared more footage on TikTok of his August 2020 intrusion of Jeffrey Epstein’s abandoned private island.

Andy Bracco originally posted a video of himself on Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, in April.

Text, read by a robotic voice, appears on the video saying, “throw back to the time I infiltrated Epstein’s island then tiktok deleted me 🙁 they won’t let me turn the save feature on share and screen record before I get taken down.” (RELATED: Epstein Guards Cop To Falsifying Prison Logs, Cut Deal With Feds To Avoid Doing Time)

Bracco’s account was previously removed by the app, according to Newsweek.

Bracco posted another video on May 23 showing more footage of the private island. In the video, he is heard panting before saying, “we did it.”

“Bro is at a desert temple,” one commenter wrote. “Bro they gunna take u out,” another wrote.

Bracco allegedly got to the island by flying from JFK airport to the U.S. Virgin islands, He did not share how he made it onto Little St. James as he claims.

In 2019, the FBI raided the 70-acre private island. Epstein’s accusers said many of his alleged crimes occurred there.